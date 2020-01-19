For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.

Nose landing gears are also projected to exhibit considerable growth, with the segment anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2017 to 2025.