Combustion Controls Equipment and Systems Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2017-2025

The global combustion controls equipment and systems market is prognosticated to be positively influenced by the highly competitive nature of its vendor landscape. Several participants are expected to adopt different strategies to create a lasting impression in the global combustion controls equipment and systems market.

General Electric, for instance, could take to the manufacture of novel technologies that explore deep underground and sea floor sites of oil and gas reserves. On the other hand, Alfa Laval is prophesied to make its clients more competitive in their individual industries by helping them curb their consumption of energy with the introduction of energy-efficient processes. Another reason for the competitive characteristic of the global combustion controls equipment and systems market could be the large presence of leading participants.

According to type of product, the global combustion controls equipment and systems market is envisioned to witness the contributions of control instruments, systems and monitoring, and boilers. Out of these, control instruments could take the lead in the global combustion controls equipment and systems market, owing to advantages such as avoidance of accidents at workplaces and potential exposure to hazardous materials. Besides this, control instruments are anticipated to find application in an extensive ambit of sectors such as chemicals and oil and gas.

Aerospace and marine could be key applications in the global combustion controls equipment and systems market because of their high demand for energy-efficient equipment and systems. However, energy and power, cement, refining and petrochemicals, metallurgy, and process sectors are foretold to be other crucial applications in the global combustion controls equipment and systems market.

Global Combustion Controls Equipment and Systems Market: Overview

The ever-rising demand for electricity and robust growth of the industrial sector are creating a pressing need for greater number of power generation facilities across the globe. This is working in favor of the growth of the global combustion controls equipment and systems market. Combustion controls equipment and systems offer solutions that contribute towards a cleaner environment by adapting effective pollution control methods and standards for excellence. Their demand is higher in developing regions as they are undergoing industrial expansion at a greater pace. These equipment and systems are used across a large number of industries including metallurgy, refining and petrochemicals, process industries, energy and power, cement industry, and aerospace and marine.

The primary objective of the report is to provide a 360-degree view of the global combustion controls equipment and systems market. It does so by methodically examining various critical parameters of the market including its dynamics, trends, geographical segmentation, and competitive landscape. The information regarding the market is gathered from various paid and unpaid sources such as press releases, journals, presentations, and white papers. The report profiles key players in the global combustion controls equipment and systems market along with their business strategies, latest development, market shares, and revenue structures. It presents the SWOT analysis that helps in calculating the growth trajectory of each key player in the market.

Global Combustion Controls Equipment and Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market combustion controls equipment and systems market is gaining tremendous traction with the rising resistance against nuclear power. Countries such as Switzerland and Germany have decided to slow down their nuclear power generation due to the large amount of radioactive wastage generated by nuclear reactors, which is hazardous to human health and can cause diseases such as cancer. In addition, the growing concerns regarding hazardous air pollution (HAP) and volatile organic compound (VOC) are providing a significant boost to the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the availability of substitutes along with their competitive prices is hampering the growth of the global combustion controls equipment and systems market. However, the rapid growth of the shale gas industry is likely to augur well for the growth of the market in a long run.

Global Combustion Controls Equipment and Systems Market: Geographical Segmentation

The regional markets meticulously covered in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market for combustion controls equipment and systems throughout the forecast period, with China and India being the site of high growth rates. Governments in these countries are pouring sizeable funds into the expansion of power generation facilities. Moreover, rapid technological advancements are providing a significant momentum to the market in the region.

Global Combustion Controls Equipment and Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Developing technologies and products with low energy consumption and high cost-effectiveness are becoming the norm for players in the global combustion controls equipment and systems market, as clients are lining up to patronize the vendors who can offer novel and innovative features. Some of the prominent players in the market are ABB, Alstom, Dongfang Boiler Group, Doosan, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, The Babcock & Wilcox Company, and Toshiba.

