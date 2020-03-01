Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Is Growing At an Exponential Rate in 2019 and Coming Years

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Combined hormonal contraceptive Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Combined hormonal contraceptive basically made by a combination of an estrogen and a progestogen which are primarily used to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Combined hormonal contraceptives are one of the effective contraceptives in modern medicine. Since late 1950s variety of innovation has been developed to improve the efficacy and safety of combined hormonal contraceptive. The trends have been shifted towards less androgenic progestogens and lower doses of estrogen and progestogen. Changing in drug doses and modification in drug component with the incorporation of new technologies that can reduce the risk factor and the continuing development of novel delivery systems that can be helpful to fulfill unmet needs of the market.

The other health benefits of combined hormonal contraceptives include they reduce the risk of iron deficiency anemia, endometriosis, used in treating acne vulgaris, irregular menstrual flow, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. The mechanism of combined hormonal contraceptive is inhibition of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone. Ethinylestradiol is the most common estrogen used in combined hormonal contraceptives, whereas other hormones are also used. The combined hormonal contraceptive products are available in various forms whereas pills have the maximum share in the combined hormonal contraceptive market. According to the Association of Women Health, around 100 million women use combined hormonal contraceptives throughout the world.

High Adaptation of Pregnancy testing Kits increases demand for combined hormonal contraceptives

Different types of pregnancy detection kits are present in the market whereas these kits required minimal healthcare professional assistance for completion of test with high accuracy outcome that is one of the major factors which increases demand of pregnancy test kits. According to the Health Survey, Majority of women takes combined hormonal contraceptive among those women population who have used pregnancy test kits. The government of different countries initiated various program such as family planning program which including planning, delaying and spacing pregnancies. Subsidies birth control contraceptive available in high population density areas which are linked to improved birth outcomes for babies.

Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Assessment by Form Type

Factors Driving Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

The growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market is driven by growing predominance and more productive medications with emerging interest in quick substitutes. Reduction in the cost of hospitalization and high efficacy can be the prime driving factors for the growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market over the forecast period. In emerging countries, the adoption of combined hormonal contraceptives has increased, along with increasing health consciousness and awareness. Growing menstruating population worldwide and various initiatives taken by the governments, such as birth control and women health awareness programs, are factors expected to increase the usage of combined hormonal contraceptive products globally. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions among manufacturers are also expected to boost the growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market. However, side effects related to the combined hormonal contraceptive products can hamper the growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market.

High adoption of combined hormonal contraceptive pills

Combined hormonal contraceptive pills are widely used throughout the world due to their high accuracy (more than 90%) if all the instruction used correctly. Route of administration varies according to characteristics of women who use the combined hormonal contraceptive, non-oral forms are generally less common and information on oral use provides a reasonable proxy for all combined hormonal contraceptive use. Combined hormonal contraceptive pills hold largest revenue share with significant growth rate. Moreover, the success rate of combined hormonal contraceptive pills is on the higher side of birth control which leads to strong positioning of these segments in the overall market. The success rate of combined hormonal contraceptive is estimated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The cost of medicine and ease-of-use approach is expected to be a most preferred approach which is usually used to prevent the pregnancy or birth control. Promising revenue growth is considered for the combined hormonal contraceptive market over the forecast period.

High Demand of Contraceptive drugs in home care setting

Retail pharmacies pose a strong position in the market due to non-prescription use of pattern. This end user shared the significant portion of revenue share in the overall market. However, continuing growth of oral combined hormonal contraceptive, increasing awareness, higher accuracy and birth control program will provide a remarkable growth opportunity for combined hormonal contraceptive in outpatient control program clinics, & home care settings. Further, the growing trend of self-diagnostic & home medical testing as a prognostic approach would flourish the growth of combined hormonal contraceptive.

Regional Market Outlook

Based on geography, the global combined hormonal contraceptive market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The pharmaceutical market is rapidly growing at a healthy CAGR. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global combined hormonal contraceptive market in terms of revenue owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers, technological advancements with increasing menstruating women population and growing awareness about the combined hormonal contraceptive drugs and treatments. Furthermore, increasing adaptation of minimally invasive procedure or combined hormonal contraceptive is expected to result in higher demand for and growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market globally over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fast-growing regions in the global combined hormonal contraceptive market owing to increasing target population and increasing awareness among healthcare sectors/patients. China and India are expected to create immense growth opportunities for the market players over the forecast period

Competition Outlook

Some of the key participants identified in the global combined hormonal contraceptive market Agile Therapeutics Inc., Actavis Plc, Bayer Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline etc. Combined hormonal contraceptive formulations may carry different brand names in different countries or even within the same country. However, home care setting offers a global opportunity to its manufacturers, as these are common over the counter medicine globally.

