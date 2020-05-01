Combine Harvester Market Trends and Forecast Benefits, Business Opportunities Outlook to 2024 – Kubota, Claas, AGCO, ISEKI, Sampo Rosenlew, SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Yanmar, Pickett Equipment, Versatile, Rostselmash and Others

Combine harvester, also was known as combine in the early 1950s, is a joint machine that capable of complete reaping, threshing, and winnowin in crop harvesting into a single process.

Combine harvesters are one of the most economically important labor saving inventions, significantly reducing the fraction of the population that must be engaged in agriculture.

Market concentration is not high, European and American companies have advanced technology, and some manufacturers have production bases all over the world, this helps reduce their costs and improve competitiveness. Kubota and Lovol are leading manufacturers by volume with over 25% market share by volume.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. Chinese manufacturers have successfully developed some advanced products, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

Combine harvester industry is very important for agriculture, although it has declined in the past several years due to overcapacity, the demand will recovery slowly in the next 5 years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Combine Harvester market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14000 million by 2024, from US$ 10200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Combine Harvester business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Combine Harvester Market Players

John Deere

CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland)

Kubota

Claas

AGCO

ISEKI

Sampo Rosenlew

SAME DEUTZ-FAHR

Yanmar

Pickett Equipment

Versatile

Rostselmash

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Combine Harvester consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Combine Harvester market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Combine Harvester manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Combine Harvester with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Combine Harvester submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Combine Harvester value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Below 200 HP

200-300 HP

300-400 HP

Above 400 HP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wheat Harvesting

Corn Harvesting

Rice Harvesting

Others

Global Combine Harvester Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

