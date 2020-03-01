Combi-chem & High Throughput Screening Market – Insights On Emerging Scope, Key Trends & Future Performance of the Product 2025

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Overview

Combi-chem or combinational chemistry is an innovative method of synthesizing multiple chemical compounds within a short turnaround time. Combinational chemistry is considered to be a less time-consuming and labor-intensive option to traditional chemistry, where compounds are synthesized one at a time. It can help synthesize a large number of chemical compounds with the combination of various sets of building blocks of the chemical compound and is primarily utilized by chemistry researchers to develop new drug molecules.

Combinational chemistry has a wide scope of applications in the industries pertaining to semiconductors, superconductors, catalysts, and polymers. A traditional chemist can synthesize around 100 to 200 new chemical molecules per year, while combinational robotic systems are able to produce thousands or even millions of new chemical entities per year, each of which have the potential to become a new drug molecule under the high throughput screening process.

Get Brochure of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=78

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Factors of Influence

In 2014, the WHO stated in a publication that 8.2 mn people around the world had died of cancer in 2012. The American Cancer Society (ACS) published that in the U.S., close to 300,000 men and 276,000 women died in 2012 of cancer. The prevalence of infectious diseases is also much higher in the developing economies in the world, such as India and others from Asia Pacific owing to various reasons including hygiene complications and a growing rate of adoption of negative lifestyle tendencies. In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published that the prevalence of infectious diseases in South Asia is nearly 2%. Additionally, the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated in 2012 that Asia-Pacific ranked second in the world, after Africa, in the prevalence of infectious diseases.

Combinational chemistry has created a paradigm shift in new drug applications from preclinical discovery to drug development, with quick turnaround times and higher success rates than conventional methods. It is evolving into an exciting new technology in drug discovery and development – two activities that are booming globally due to the rising prevalence of various cancers and infectious diseases. However, technical complexity and high cost associated with combi-chem and high throughput screening equipment are expected to hamper the global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market over the coming years.

Request TOC for Detailed Facts & Numbers @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=78

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe dominated the global combi-chem and high throughput screening market so far, due to a rising prevalence of various infectious diseases and an increasing number of cancer diagnosis cases. Government initiatives are and will continue to drive the combi-chem and high throughput screening markets in North America and Europe.

Asia-Pacific is considered to be an emerging Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market due to a fast rate of penetration of related procedures in this region. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to a swift rate of evolution in the region’s healthcare infrastructure, while also holding a very large patient population base. It is expected that the Asia Pacific market will experience a tremendous growth rate during the forecast period.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/combi-chem-high-throughput-screening-market

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key players in the global combi-chem and high throughput screening market for 2016 included Abbott Healthcare, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co., and Pfizer, Inc.

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.