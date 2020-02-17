Color Sorting Machines Market – Top players are Satake Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Delta Technology Corporation

Removal of foreign material and potentially hazardous matters from commodities are a critical process in food and other industries, and thus, various food processors are always struggling for optimizing product quality with maximum output. To overcome these issues manufacturers are developing innovative high technology multi-commodity sorting machines to solve the customer’s production challenges as well as fulfill the requirements of various end use industries. The color sorting machines are used on the production lines to remove unwanted contamination as well as foreign materials based on color and product type that pass through them. Additionally, by eliminating defective products, and extraneous matter; the food manufacturers who are using superior precision color sorting machines can not only ensure the higher product quality but also reduces wastage as well as enhance the shelf life of the product. Therefore, to continue development in the field of technical innovations companies are adopting various food safety initiative such as collaborating with various food safety experts, research institutes, and developing new solutions to enhance foreign material detection accuracy, and minimize risks on the production lines.

Color Sorting Machines Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing trend of premiumisation, rise in demand for processed food, expanding food processing automation, and system integration is the primary factor driving the growth of the global color sorting machines market. Additionally, the color sorting machines help in achieving high efficiency, increase productivity, save time, minimize labor cost, as well as production cost. It also maximizes yield with minimum wastage, energy, and chemical usage are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of the color sorting machines market over the forecast period. However, rising color sorter industrial standards, consumer food safety standards, and manufacturing procedures may limit the growth of the color sorting machines market during the forecast the period.

Color Sorting Machines Market: Segmentation

The color sorting machines market has been classified by product type, technology, and end user industry.

Based on product type, the color sorting machines market is segmented into the following:

Nuts Sorting Machines

Plastic sorting Machines

Spices Machines

Cereals Machines

Seed Machines

Grains and RGB machines

Others

Based on technology, the color sorting machines market is segmented into the following:

Camera

Laser

LED

X-ray

Others

