Color Detection Sensors Market Size Growth Forecast Analysis Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report titled “Color Detection Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” According to the report, the pressing need for advanced automation across the globe has triggered the demand for related products as well such as color detection sensors. The color detection sensor market is flourishing due to the growing adoption of color detection sensors in printing and packaging and in textile applications. Color detection sensor companies are likely to focus on providing advanced products in order to increase their market share and brand footprint in the global market. For instance, Omron Corporation has introduced E2E Next Generation Proximity Sensors that will enhance the operation rates in the automobile industry. The other leading companies operating in the market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., ams AG, SICK AG, Datalogic S.p.A., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Panasonic Corporation.

The report states that the global color detection sensor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.35% from 2017 to 2025. The market valued at US$ 1,013.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to cross US$ 2,069.1 Mn by the end of 2025.

Growth in the Global Packaging Market to Bolster Adoption of Color Detection Sensors

The rise in the packaging market in several regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific is creating lucrative opportunities for the color detection sensor market. Color detection sensors are extensively used in the packaging industry in order to ensure the correct positioning of the packaging material before closing or filling in the operations. Moreover, the color mark sensors are also employed for reliable mark detection even in the changing conditions during machine operation processes. The need for color sensors in the packaging industry for synchronized quality inspection and position detection are accelerating the demand for color detection sensors across the globe.

Moreover, color detection sensors are being increasingly employed in several automation applications in order to confirm the proper functioning of the devices, detect errors in automation, and monitor the quality at the mark of the production lines. Color detection sensors also facilitate the packaging and sorting of products and are employed for checking the quality of the product as well as to check for discrepancies. Automation in the processes deployed at discrete manufacturing industries intensifies the implementation of sensors and actuators that improve the productivity of gadgets and at the same time minimize costs. The growing proliferation of automation across various industries such as packaging, paper, chemicals, and food and beverages drives the need for integrating such products or hardware that employ color sensors on a wide scale.

Asia Pacific to Lead with a Huge Share in the Global Market Pie

Asia Pacific is a prominent market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies and is also one of the leading regions investing in the research and development of semiconductor devices and equipment. As a recent research and development trend, the governments of various countries such as India, Japan, and China have started to take initiatives for the development of applications based on new semiconductor technologies and devices. The demand for sensors and other IC-related products is expected to increase in the near future, due to the expanding IoT applications in such countries.