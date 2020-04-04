News

Color Cosmetics Market 2019 Analysis By | Top Key Players: L’Oreal , Unilever , Estee Lauder , Shiseido , Amore Pacific , Avon , Chanel , LVMH , Coty , Clarins

Color Cosmetics Market Report helps in understanding the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands. The five-year forecasts can help to assess how the market is predicted to develop. This analysis provides a study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players by reading complete report

The global Color Cosmetics market is valued at 40 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 73 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Color Cosmetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 28%, followed by North America with 26%. Asia-Pacific’s consumption market has a quicker growth rate, China mark a CAGR of 9.2% from 2013-2017.

The key players covered in this study

  • L’Oreal
  • Unilever
  • Estee Lauder
  • Shiseido
  • Amore Pacific
  • Avon
  • Chanel
  • LVMH
  • Coty
  • Clarins
  • Natura Cosmeticos
  • Revlon
  • Mary Kay
  • Kose
  • Kryolan
  • Carslan
  • Mariedalgar
  • Lansur
  • Maogeping

Market size by Product

  • Facial Makeup
  • Lip Products
  • Eye Makeup
  • Nail Cosmetics
  • Other (brush sets etc.)

Market size by End User

  • Offline
  • Online

