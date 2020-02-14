Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market 2019 by Competitive Top Companies – CSL Behring, Baxter, Grifols, Octapharma

Colloids (blood plasma) are the substances of expanding the circulating blood volume, which mainly contain albumin type, gelatin type, dextran type and hydroxyethyl starch type.

Colloids (Blood Plasma) can be applied for extensive burns, massive blood or plasma loss and hypovolemic shock. In this report, we calculate colloids (blood plasma) preparations, which is produced by albumin, gelatin, dextran and hydroxyethyl starch.

Scope of the Report:

The global colloids (blood plasma) industry is mature. The production of Human Albumin increase from 544.08 MT in 2010 to 805.38 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 9.60 %. The production of synthetic colloids increase from 42.03 Million Units in 2010 to 53.43 Million Units in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.42 %.

The production growth rate of hydroxyethyl starch colloid reduced obviously because Europe and USA banned the usage of HES solutions in patients with sepsis. At the same time, this stimulated the increase of growth rate in albumin colloids.

The manufacturers and consumers of natural colloids and synthetic colloids are both concentrated in North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest manufacturer and consumer in natural colloids , however Europe occupies the largest share in the global synthetic market.

\The worldwide market for Colloids (Blood Plasma) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Colloids (Blood Plasma) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CSL Behring

Baxter

Grifols

Octapharma

Kedrion

Shanghai Raas

CTBB

Hualan Bio

Rongsheng Pharmaceutical

Boya Rongsheng

B. Braun Medical

Fresenius Kabi

HOSPIRA

Axa parenterals

Fresenius Kabi(China)

CR Double-Crane

Kelun Group

Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical

Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical

Minsheng Pharma

Kanglepharm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Type Colloids (Blood Plasma)

Synthetic Type Colloids (Blood Plasma)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Extensive Burns

Massive Blood or Plasma Loss

Hypovolemic Shock

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Colloids (Blood Plasma) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Colloids (Blood Plasma), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Colloids (Blood Plasma) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Colloids (Blood Plasma) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Colloids (Blood Plasma) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Colloids (Blood Plasma) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Colloids (Blood Plasma) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

