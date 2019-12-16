Colloidal Silica Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Colloidal Silica Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Colloidal silica is silica particles that are suspended in a liquid. The liquid is denser than water and has been stabilized electrostatically to allow the particles to stay suspended in the solution.

The industry is mainly affected by the economic environment and investment. The global production of colloidal silica increased from 582.1 K MT in 2014 to 711.2 K MT in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.13%. The global Colloidal Silica market is valued at USD 768.52 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 984.89 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.61% between 2018 and 2025.

Europe, China and Japan play an important role in global colloidal silicamarket. The world colloidal silica sales market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

According to this study, over the next five years the Colloidal Silica market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 902.3 million by 2024, from US$ 778.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Colloidal Silica business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Colloidal Silica market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Colloidal Silica value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fuso Chemical

Adeka

AkzoNobel

Nalco

Nissan Chemical

Grace

Yinfeng Silicon

Guangdong Well-Silicasol

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz

Merck

Nyacol

Sterling Chemicals

BİYOTEZ Machinery and Chemicals

Zhejiang Yuda Chemical

Fuzhou Sanbang Silicon Material

Remet

Qingdao FSK Foundry Materials

Qingdao Haiyang Chemi

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alkaline Colloidal Silica

Acidic Colloidal Silica

Modified Colloidal Silica

Ordinary Colloidal Silica

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Investment Casting

Catalysts

Textiles & Fabrics

Refractories

Polishing

Paints and Coatings

Others

