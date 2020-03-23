Collimator Market- Increasing Demand For Medical Equipment

Collimator can be defined as a device that is used to narrow a light beam of particles or waves. To narrow the light beam refers either to cause the spatial cross section of the beam to become smaller or to cause the directions of motion to become more aligned in a specific direction. These devices are usually made of a lens or a curved mirror with the light source placed at its focus.

Collimators are designed to equip with different applications such as in X-ray machines, nuclear power stations, optical testing, and many others, which results in increasing demand of these devices from various industries. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global collimator market during forecast period. Collimators are used in all types of linear and circular accelerators in order to narrow the beam of particles. Also, these devices are used in superconducting technologies, which require sophisticated collimation systems for machine protection and beam cleaning. In addition, the companies are indulging in R, D&E activities in order to develop innovative products and achieve technical competency which is expected to create new opportunities for the global collimator market in the coming future.

However, some restraining factors are limiting the growth of the global collimator market. For instance, collimators reduce intensity by blocking incoming radiation, which is not desirable for high sensitivity devices such as remote sensing instruments. To overcome these factors, manufacturers are trying to replace collimators with electronic analysis with a high focus in research and development activities.

The global collimator Market can be segmented into type, application, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the collimator market can be segregated into pin hole collimator, parallel (multi) hole collimator, convergent collimator, and divergent collimator. Among all the types the multi-hole collimator is anticipated to dominate the global collimator market. The application segment can be bifurcated into planar scintigraphy for electronic detection medical imaging, radionuclide imaging, scintillation imaging, nuclear power station, calibration of optical devices, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the collimator market can be divided into automobile, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Furthermore, the geographical segment can be diversified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all the regions, Europe is anticipated to be the dominant region during the forecast period of 2018-2026. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for medical equipment in the United Kingdom. Also, the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in Italy increases demand of collimator which is propelling the growth of collimator market in Europe.

The global collimator market is fragmented with many international and local players. Prominent market players have adopted product launch as their key strategy, followed by agreements and partnerships. Manufacturers are focused on significant product launches of the collimator which are related to products with higher efficiency and a broader scope of application. Some of the emerging players operating in the global collimator market include Plansee, Nuclear Fields, McPherson, Thorlabs, Inc., Optics Technology, Inc., Innovent Technologies Trioptics, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd., AMS Technologies AG, Chrosziel GmbH, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, among others.