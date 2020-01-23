Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Research Report by Product Type (Squeeze Tube, Twist Tube, Others), by Closure Type (Standup Cap, Nozzle Cap, Fez Cap, Flip Top Cap, Others), by Capacity (Less than 20 ml, 20 to 100 ml, More than 100 ml), by End-use (Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Food, Homecare & Personal Care, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Overview

Collapsible metal tubes are containers for viscous liquids and other fluid formulations. The adverse effects of plastic packaging have led consumers to opt for alternative packaging.

The global collapsible metal tubes market size is projected to touch USD 1,353.1 million by 2023 by capitalizing on consumer intent, as per Market Research Future (MRFR).

It is predicted to enjoy a 4% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period) owing to their burgeoning demand in the personal care sector.

The vast expansion of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries is another driver of the market which can influence market demand.

Key Players

The key players of Food Service Packaging Market are –

ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED (India)

Montebello Packaging (Canada)

Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging (U.K.)

ALLTUB (The Netherlands)

Antilla Inc. (India)

Universal Metal Products (U.S.)

Jiujiang Deshun Adhesive Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Andpak (U.S.), and others

Market Segmentation

The global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market is segmented by product type, closure type, and end-use. By product type, the market consists of squeeze tube, twist tube, and others. By closure type, the market comprises standup cap, nozzle cap, fez cap, flip top cap, and others. On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into less than 20 ml, 20 to 100 ml, and more than 100 ml. End-use industries requiring collapsible metal tubes include homecare and personal care, pharmaceutical, industrial, cosmetics, food, and others.

Report Methodology

Market Research Future prides itself on conducting top-notch research using its proprietary techniques. With a combination of primary and secondary research, analysts have managed to collect relevant data gathered from interviews with executives, whitepapers, SEC filings, and others to compile a thoroughly researched report. The data is verified with other sources to estimate future revenue and volume figures which assist investors in making wise business decisions. A mix of bottom-down and top-up approaches are undertaken to study the market from all perspectives.

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market by Product Type

Squeeze Tube

Twist Tube

Others

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market by Closure Type

Standup Cap

Nozzle Cap

Fez Cap

Flip Top Cap

Others

by Capacity

Less than 20 ml

20 to 100 ml

More than 100 ml

by End-use

Cosmetics

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Food

Homecare & Personal Care

Others

by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global collapsible metal tubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). The APAC region was the undisputed leader in the market in 2017. It is predicted to hold onto its position till the end of the forecast period. This can be credited to economies of India and China which manufacture at cost-effective production rates and export it to other regions for a substantial bottom line margin. North America can generate significant revenue for the collapsible metal tubes market by 2023 owing to massive demand for personal care items.

