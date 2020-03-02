Collaborative Robotics Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025

Robots play an important role in this new era of manufacturing. They are increasingly becoming an essential part of the integrated ecosystem which is popularly known as Internet of Things, Services and People. With enhancement of robotic technologies and continuous development of artificial intelligence in robotics, robotics applications have much broadened. The new generation of the promising collaborative robot technologies has successfully stretched the boundaries of robotic automation by redefining the types of industrial processes which can undergo automation. This new breed of robot can be easily integrated into real-world manufacturing settings, thereby further simplifying processes. Easy integration is facilitated by its ease of deployment, installation and intuitive programming.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1035938

Traditional robots are being replaced by these cooperating, dual arm and mobility robots. These robots are designed with high degree of safety standards and can work side-by-side of humans without any intervening fencing.

Growth of the global collaborative robotics market is fueled by surge in demand from automotive industry, reduction of labour cost and growth in demand from developing and emerging economies. Off late, use of collaborative robots in general industries has been gaining besides most dominant automotive industry which accounts for majority share of automation. Ironically, despite strong momentum associated with the development and adoption of robotic technology in numerous industries, its widespread adoption still lags behind. Some of the factors responsible for these are high costs involved, risk of injury in collaborative operation and lower manual of manual dexterity provided by robots.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1035938/global-collaborative-robotics-market-2

The report also covers section on major trends and industry developments prevailing in recent years. Some of these trends are expected downtrend of average price of Collaborative robots in upcoming years, rising incidences of VC funding in the industry and equipping artificial intelligence in visual perception of Collaborative robots. The report also prudently analyzes the development of newer generation of collaborative industrial robotics, with a focus on the leading 5 global markets which includes the US, China, Japan, South Korea and Germany.

The report highlights key players operating in the robotics industry. These include Universal Robots A/S, Rethink Robotics, ABB Group and Fanuc Corporation. These players have been profiled based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. The report includes relevant information which can be fruitful for clients in evaluating opportunities in global collaborative robotics market.

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1035938

Table of Content