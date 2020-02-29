Cold Water Swelling Starch Market In-Depth Research and Major Growth Report by 2028

Cold water swelling starch is a specialty starch which hydrates at lower temperature eliminating the need for heating process hence reduces energy consumption. Cold water swelling starch is a starch line produced by spray-cooking technology resulting in uniformly cooked starch with minimum shearing and damages by heat. Characteristics of cold water swelling starch such as enhanced viscosity at ambient temperature, smooth texture, fast hydration, long shelf life, high tolerance to the process conditions, and good water-binding properties make this starch highly versatile and recommended choice for cold manufacturing processes. Cold water swelling starches provide a better viscosity in a short time mix saving time and cost which is useful for convenience food.

Cold Water Swelling Starch: Utilization in Bakery Industry Proliferating

Cold water swelling starch is a specialty starch which is ideal for the baking industry. Cold water swelling starch provides smooth texture with the increased creaminess to the end product without altering or masking the flavor of the end product or the components of the end product. This characteristic of cold water swelling starch enables producers to control the flavor of the product more easily while satisfying the consumer need.

High tolerance of cold water swelling starch to the process condition enables end product such as baked potato chips possesses smoother appearance as well as crispiness fulfilling consumer demand. Cold water swelling starch in an instant food does not form any clumps floating on the liquid surface and provides stability, clarity, and texture in the end product which is desirable qualities.

Cold water swelling starches are derived from natural sources, simple, and clean label. Natural origin and non-GMO properties of cold water swelling starch fulfill consumer demand for the healthy product.

Cold Water Swelling Starch market segmentation:

Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of the form:

Granular

Pregelatinized

Powder

Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of source:

Banana

Chickpeas

Potato

Corn

Cassava

Tapioca

Rice

Wheat

Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Food Clinical nursing homes to thicken foods Dairy Bakery Convenience Ready-to-eat/ instant Snacks Fillings

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Adhesive

Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of the process:

Spray cooking

Drum-dried

Global Cold Water Swelling Starch market: Key players

Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., AVEBE U. A., Tate & Lyle, ADM Co., KMC, Roquette, and Grain Processing Corporation are among the key players in the global market manufacturing cold water swelling starch.