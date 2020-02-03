Cold Storage Data Center Market to be driven by rising IT industry across the globe; Adoption of cloud storage based services will be key growth driver

Cold storage is one kind of operational mode of data storage system for inactive data. This storage system includes disaster recovery, backup, archiving and social media. As enterprise experience dramatic growth in data generation, the strategy for storing/backup of data leads to increase in the overall cost for maintaining data. To overcome this situation, cold storage data centers offers low cost, durability, data recovery and high capacity for storage. The data which is to be stored in cold storage data center is stored according to date and time it was last accessed and it also displays the requested data on immediate basis based.

Cold storage data center provides similar requirement as of any other normal storage devices but enterprises are likely to continue to adopt cloud storage based services as they provide the much needed storage space for storing data which may become a restraint factor for the growth of cold storage data center market. The large amount of data is stored in public and private cloud storage which results in increased cost since single high performance storage tier is used for storage. The cost can be reduced by moving data in low cost cold storage data center and hence may become one of the driving factors.

The storage efficiency for unstructured data which includes media contents namely; images, audio and video files consume vast amount of storage capacity. For example; social media sites experience that recently uploaded photos are viewed on frequent basis compared to past photos/album uploaded. Hence, depending upon the usage, the desired photos/albums can be stored in cold storage data center in sorted order and can be later on retrieved as and when required.

The Application of cold storage data center currently includes; media & entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, government, ecommerce, legal, education and IT sectors. The key players for cold storage data center market includes; Amazon Web Services, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Enhance Technology Inc. and Google, Inc. (Google cloud platform).