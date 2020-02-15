COLD-PRESSED JUICE MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global market size of Cold-pressed Juice in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cold-pressed Juice in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cold-pressed Juice market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Cold-pressed Juice market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cold-pressed Juice market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cold-pressed Juice include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cold-pressed Juice include

Naked Juice Company

Hain BluePrint Inc.

Evolution Fresh

Suja Life, LLC

Liquiteria

A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist

Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.

Florida Bottling Inc.

Odwalla Inc.

Juice Generation

Pressed Juicery

Rakyan Beverages Private Limited

Village Juicery Inc.

Organic Press Juices Co. LLC

Kuka Juice LLC.

The Cold Pressed Juicery

Greenhouse Juice Co.

Drink Daily Greens LLC

Native Cold Pressed Juices

Plenish Cleanse

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3409529-global-cold-pressed-juice-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Size Split by Type

Organic Juices

Conventional Juices

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Beverage Shop

Online Sales

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cold-pressed Juice market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold-pressed Juice market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cold-pressed Juice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold-pressed Juice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cold-pressed Juice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cold-pressed Juice Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Organic Juices

1.4.3 Conventional Juices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Beverage Shop

1.5.4 Online Sales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Cold-pressed Juice Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Cold-pressed Juice Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cold-pressed Juice Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Cold-pressed Juice Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cold-pressed Juice Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cold-pressed Juice Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cold-pressed Juice Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cold-pressed Juice Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Cold-pressed Juice Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Cold-pressed Juice Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cold-pressed Juice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cold-pressed Juice Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cold-pressed Juice Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cold-pressed Juice Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Naked Juice Company

11.1.1 Naked Juice Company Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.1.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Hain BluePrint Inc.

11.2.1 Hain BluePrint Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.2.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Evolution Fresh

11.3.1 Evolution Fresh Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.3.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Suja Life, LLC

11.4.1 Suja Life, LLC Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.4.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Liquiteria

11.5.1 Liquiteria Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.5.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist

11.6.1 A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.6.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.

11.7.1 Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd. Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.7.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Florida Bottling Inc.

11.8.1 Florida Bottling Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.8.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Odwalla Inc.

11.9.1 Odwalla Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.9.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Juice Generation

11.10.1 Juice Generation Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice

11.10.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Pressed Juicery

11.12 Rakyan Beverages Private Limited

11.13 Village Juicery Inc.

11.14 Organic Press Juices Co. LLC

11.15 Kuka Juice LLC.

11.16 The Cold Pressed Juicery

11.17 Greenhouse Juice Co.

11.18 Drink Daily Greens LLC

11.19 Native Cold Pressed Juices

11.20 Plenish Cleanse

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3409529-global-cold-pressed-juice-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com