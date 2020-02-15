COLD-PRESSED JUICE MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Cold-pressed Juice in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cold-pressed Juice in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cold-pressed Juice market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Cold-pressed Juice market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cold-pressed Juice market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cold-pressed Juice include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cold-pressed Juice include
Naked Juice Company
Hain BluePrint Inc.
Evolution Fresh
Suja Life, LLC
Liquiteria
A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist
Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.
Florida Bottling Inc.
Odwalla Inc.
Juice Generation
Pressed Juicery
Rakyan Beverages Private Limited
Village Juicery Inc.
Organic Press Juices Co. LLC
Kuka Juice LLC.
The Cold Pressed Juicery
Greenhouse Juice Co.
Drink Daily Greens LLC
Native Cold Pressed Juices
Plenish Cleanse
Market Size Split by Type
Organic Juices
Conventional Juices
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket
Beverage Shop
Online Sales
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Cold-pressed Juice market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cold-pressed Juice market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Cold-pressed Juice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cold-pressed Juice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Cold-pressed Juice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cold-pressed Juice Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Organic Juices
1.4.3 Conventional Juices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarket
1.5.3 Beverage Shop
1.5.4 Online Sales
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Size
2.1.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Cold-pressed Juice Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Cold-pressed Juice Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Cold-pressed Juice Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Cold-pressed Juice Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Cold-pressed Juice Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Cold-pressed Juice Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Cold-pressed Juice Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cold-pressed Juice Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Cold-pressed Juice Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Cold-pressed Juice Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Cold-pressed Juice Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Cold-pressed Juice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Cold-pressed Juice Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Cold-pressed Juice Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cold-pressed Juice Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Naked Juice Company
11.1.1 Naked Juice Company Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.1.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Hain BluePrint Inc.
11.2.1 Hain BluePrint Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.2.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Evolution Fresh
11.3.1 Evolution Fresh Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.3.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Suja Life, LLC
11.4.1 Suja Life, LLC Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.4.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Liquiteria
11.5.1 Liquiteria Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.5.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist
11.6.1 A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.6.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.
11.7.1 Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd. Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.7.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Florida Bottling Inc.
11.8.1 Florida Bottling Inc. Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.8.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Odwalla Inc.
11.9.1 Odwalla Inc. Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.9.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Juice Generation
11.10.1 Juice Generation Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cold-pressed Juice
11.10.4 Cold-pressed Juice Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Pressed Juicery
11.12 Rakyan Beverages Private Limited
11.13 Village Juicery Inc.
11.14 Organic Press Juices Co. LLC
11.15 Kuka Juice LLC.
11.16 The Cold Pressed Juicery
11.17 Greenhouse Juice Co.
11.18 Drink Daily Greens LLC
11.19 Native Cold Pressed Juices
11.20 Plenish Cleanse
……Continued
