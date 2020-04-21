Cold Plate Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2024

Cold Plate Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Cold Plate market.
Cold Plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.
China is the world’s largest exporting country. Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).
Today’s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold Plate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cold Plate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Formed Tube Cold Plate
- Deep Drilled Cold Plate
- Machined Channel Cold Plate
- Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
- Others
Segmentation by application:
- High Power Electronic Equipment
- Laser Device
- Power Conversion Equipment
- Medical Equipment
- Defence and Aerospace
- LED
- Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Aavid
- Lytron
- Asia Vital Components
- Wakefield-Vette
- Wolverine Tube
- Xenbo Electric
- Columbia-Staver
- TAT Technologies
- Ellediesse
- DAU
- TE Technology
- Wenxuan Hardware
- Kawaso Texcel
- Hitachi
- Suzhou Wint Electric
- Tucker Engineering
- Shanghai Kissthermal
- MaxQ Technology
- Mikros
- HS Marston
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Cold Plate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Cold Plate market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Cold Plate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Cold Plate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Cold Plate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
