Cold Laser Therapy Market SWOT analysis and Key Business Strategies, Demand & Forecast – 2027

Light therapy is used since many years as a treatment modality for various pathological conditions. Cold laser therapy also known as low level laser therapy (LLLT) reduces pain, improves wound healing, regenerates nerves and relives muscle tension. The cold laser therapy offers all these advances over pharmaceuticals and the associated side effects. One of the first scientist to discover the advantage of light was Dr. Endre Mester who first studied the irradiation effect on rats. After this, he treated wounds on rat and observed accelerated healing effect. These few advantages of photobiomodulation introduced a new treatment option and an alternative to pharmaceuticals and its associated side effects. Cold laser therapy also known by the name photobiomodulation and phototherapy uses light energy from light emitting diode or lasers to elicit biological or cellular responses in the body.

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Drivers & Restraints

Cold laser therapy has developed a lot of applications in the field of healthcare. The clinical application of laser therapy in the field of healthcare is already extraordinary. Cold laser therapy has already proved it efficiency in tendon strains, chronic back pain, cold sores, burns and strokes and are used regularly in many clinics. Moreover, the increasing prevalence rate of cancer has also made cold laser therapy a new treatment option in the field of clinical research.

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Segmentation

Cold laser therapy market is classified on the basis of application and region.

Based on application the cold laser therapy market is segmented into the following:

Pain Management

Musculoskeletal

Arthritis

Wound Healing

Dermatology

Nerve regeneration

Others

Cold lasers also known as low-level lasers emit through its low-powered laser light do not heat the target tissues. These lasers are used to improve conditions related to wound healing, pain management and conditions related to stroke and neurodegenerative disorders. Diabetic ulcers are very slow to heal and hence leads to amputation of limbs and digits in many cases. Laser irradiation around the wound and the nerve ganglia can substantially help healing of the ulcers, eliminating the need for an amputation.

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Overview

Light therapy works on various cell processes to simulate the release of cellular energy which is used to facilitate the restoration of normal cell function and morphology. Moreover, the reimbursement policies for cold laser therapy is also emerging. Currently, 97026, S8948 codes are used in relation to cold laser therapy as there are no established CPT codes for cold laser therapy.

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally the report covers market scenario in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North America cold laser therapy market leads with the amount of research undertakings and many market player introducing technological advance minimally invasive therapies. Erchonia Corporation’s ZERONA is a newly developed non-invasive body-sculpting procedure which allows patient to continue daily activities eliminating surgery pain and wounds.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region as cold laser therapy is yet to be explored in this region. There are number of research undertaking and newer discoveries of the advantages of light therapy. In Australia around four million people suffer from debilitating chronic pain. Recent clinical trials in the country have established the advantages of using cold laser therapy for the same.

Cold Laser Therapy Market:

Some of the players in cold laser therapy market are Erchonia Corporation, BioLight Technologies LLC, Theralase Inc, THOR Photomedicine, Apira Science Inc., Quantumpm and B-Cure laser Australia.