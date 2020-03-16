Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The series of warehousing and distribution activities that comprise a cold chain system are designed to ensure ideal storage and transportation conditions for temperature-sensitive products.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

This study considers the Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cold Chain Warehousing

Cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

