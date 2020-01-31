Cold Chain Logistics Service Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development by 2025

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2017, the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of +13% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
The key players covered in this study
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies, Inc
Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain Co.
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain Logistics Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Airways
1.4.3 Roadways
1.4.4 Seaways
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size
2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cold Chain Logistics Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Logistics Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…Continued
