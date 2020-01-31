Cold Chain Logistics Service Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development by 2025

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

In 2017, the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of +13% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.