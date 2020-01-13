COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2023

This report studies the Cold Chain Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cold Chain Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.
In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.
The global Cold Chain Logistics market is valued at 171900 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 412400 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2023.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies, Inc
Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain Co.
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
