Cold-Brew Coffee Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2025

Summary

Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.

The global Cold-Brew Coffee market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Nestlé

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Grady’s

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

Julius Meinl

Major applications as follows:

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenience Store

Major Type as follows:

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

