Cold-Brew Coffee Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.

North America is the largest producer and consumer, it takes about 73% of global market, thought the cold brew coffee has not so long history than that of in Japan etc. The market of cold brew coffee is not increase so much before 2015, it takes a sharp growth from 2015 to 2017, this situation will maintain in 2018, and the market heat will mark a small decline in the next few years.

For other market, Europe is another big one, but for the market like APAC, South America etc., the players usually new and small, this product is not so popular.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold-Brew Coffee market will register a 24.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 110 million by 2024, from US$ 29 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold-Brew Coffee business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold-Brew Coffee market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cold-Brew Coffee value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenience Store

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Nestlé

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Grady’s

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

Julius Meinl

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold-Brew Coffee consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cold-Brew Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold-Brew Coffee manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold-Brew Coffee with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

