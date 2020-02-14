Coiled Tubing Services Market Evolving Technology 2019 & Top Companies – Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE)

Highlights of Coiled Tubing Services Market:

Coiled tubing refers to a continuous length of small-diameter steel pipe and related surface equipment as well as associated drilling, completion and workover, or remediation, techniques. Coiled tubing oilfield technology was initially developed for working on live, producing wells.

Coiled tubing technology is frequently used to deploy tools and materials through production tubing or casing while remedial work is performed on producing wells. Coiled tubing fulfills three key requirements for downhole operations on live wells by providing a dynamic seal between the formation pressure and the surface, a continuous conduit for fluid conveyance and a method for running this conduit in and out of a pressurized well.

Coiled tubing strength and rigidity, combined with its capability to circulate treatment fluids, offer distinct advantages in workover operations. In addition to drilling and completion operations, oil and gas companies are using coiled tubing to help fish for lost equipment and for conveying well logging tools.

Scope of the Report:

Rise in exploration & production activities globally is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. Mounting demand for the oil and gas in transportation, power production, and other application activities, had led to the growth in the consumption of primary energy sources.

The global market is moderately consolidated. It experiences the presence of giant and large number of key industry participants across the value chain. Major companies operating in the market comprises of multinational conglomerates which includes E&P companies, individual equipment & oilfield service corporations, microseismic and proppants companies. The key players are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE), Weatherford, Superior Energy, Archer, Calfrac Well Services, Cudd Energy Services (RPC), National Oilwell Varco, Pioneer Energy Services, PT Elnusa Tbk, Legend Energy, Smape S.r.l., Jereh Group and so on.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Coiled Tubing Services market is valued at 3510 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5460 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Coiled Tubing Services.

This report studies the Coiled Tubing Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Coiled Tubing Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

Superior Energy

Archer

Calfrac Well Services

Cudd Energy Services (RPC)

National Oilwell Varco

Pioneer Energy Services

PT Elnusa Tbk

Legend Energy

Smape S.r.l.

Jereh Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Well Intervention

Drilling

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

