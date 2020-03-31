Cognitive Systems Market by Deployment Model, Technology, End Users, and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

The cognitive system is a model of human thought process in computerization model. The cognitive system has a feature of self-learning system with the integration of natural language processing, pattern recognition, and data mining. Global cognitive system market has generated a revenue of US$ 8 billion in 2016. By the end of 2025, the cognitive system market is projected to reach US$ 88.14 billion with exhibiting a CAGR of 29.02%.

Market Dynamics

The increasing unstructured data such as call center transcripts, documents, email messages, social media content, social networking sites contents has become one of the major factors for the growth of the cognitive system market. Moreover, the increasing usage of artificial intelligence in various increasing verticals and constant advancement in data processing technology are the factors fueling the growth of the cognitive system market globally. In addition, the banking end users verticals are driving the growth of the cognitive systems market.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global cognitive system market on the basis of deployment model, technology, end users, and geography. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Based on technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, planning and scheduling. Also, based on end users, the market is segmented into banking, education, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, security and investment, telecommunications, transportation and others. For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed based on the market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the cognitive system market with market size (US$ Million) and CAGR (%) for the forecast period: 2017–2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global cognitive system market based on the following parameters–company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include HP, IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, DataStax, EMC, Google, MapR Technologies, SAS Institute, and Teradata.

Insights from this report will allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

Various strategy matrices used in analyzing the cognitive system market would provide stakeholders vital inputs to make strategic decisions accordingly.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cognitive system Market, By Deployment Model: Cloud On-Premises

Global Cognitive system Market, By Technology: Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Planning and scheduling

Global Cognitive system Market, By End Users: Banking Education Government Healthcare Insurance Manufacturing Security and Investment Telecommunications Transportation Others



Continued…

