Cognitive Impairment Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018,

Cognitive impairment is a medical condition in which people lose their cognitive capabilities such as thinking skills and memory. People having cognitive impairment are at high risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1095

Cognitive impairment that affects memory is known as amnestic mild cognitive impairment (MCI); and the condition which affects thinking skills called nonamnestic MCI. Medical professionals diagnose cognitive impairment by asking some questions which are related to medical history, daily activities, for the assessment of the mental status of the patients. Certain blood tests and brain structure’s imaging are also used to diagnose cognitive impairment.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/cognitive-impairment-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

AgeneBio Inc., Heptares Therapeutics Ltd., Omeros Corporation, and Asceneuron SA are some major companies involved in development of drugs for the management of cognitive impairment. For instance, AgeneBio Inc. is in the process of developing AGB101, a SV2A protein modulator, for the management of cognitive impairment.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1095

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com