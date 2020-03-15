Cognitive Data Management Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 – 2028

Cognitive Data Management Market: Market Overview

In current competitive business environment cognitive data management solutions are playing an aquiline role in the growth of businesses, consumer, and government sectors. The huge spread of internet connectivity and massive growth of data usage are creating new business opportunities for the cognitive data management solution providers. The increasing demand for digitization in various industry verticals is surging the growth of the cognitive data management market. Moreover, the rise of advanced and digital technology has led to the increased adoption of cognitive data management across the globe. In recent years, cloud integration in cognitive data managementhas gained favor among organizations, corporations, and government agencies that implement SaaS (Software as a Service).

Ideally, cognitive data management solutions provide a robust mechanism for consolidating and indexing this file metadata into a unified or global namespace construct. The cognitive data management solutions are used to standardize business processes and definitions. Advanced cognitive data management solutions are creating business glossary with clear business definitions. Furthermore, increasing growth of connected devices is creating potential growth opportunities for the cognitive data management market. More to this, the rising trend for the business optimization is a primary factor towering the growth of the cognitive data management market. Small, medium and large enterprises are increasingly deploying cognitive data management solutions for effective management of their business ecosystem.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7350

Cognitive Data Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the cognitive data management market include adoption of the latest technological advancements and increasing demand of cloud-based applications. In addition, use of cognitive data management in various industry verticals shall drive the growth of cognitive data management market in near future. Advancements in industrial IT infrastructure across the globe has led to growth of the cognitive data management market across the globe. In parallel, increasing growth of IoT devices is resulting in the growth of the digital data coupled with increasing adoptation of cognitive data management solutions. These factors are expected to impel the growth of the cognitive data management market.

However, the major challenge faced by the cognitive data management solution providers are integration of new technologies within existing infrastructure. High deployment cost of the cognitive data management solutions is creating barriers for the cogitative data management solutions providers. In addition, interoperability problem, integration of new technologies within existing infrastructure are some of the major challenges for the cognitive data management solution providers.

Cognitive Data Management Market: Segmentation

The global cognitive data management market can be segmented as:

Cognitive Data Management Market Segmentation by Solutions:

Data Integration & Migration

Data Governance & Quality

Others

Cognitive Data Management Market Segmentation by Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Cognitive Data Management Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Cognitive Data Management Market Segmentation by Industry:

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Legal Services

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom & IT

Others (retail, utilities, automotive etc.)

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Cognitive Data Management market include Attivio, CognitiveScale, Cognizant, DATUM, Expert System, HPE, IBM, Immuta, Informatica, Infosys, Kingland Systems, Microsoft, Oracle, Pingar, Reltio, Saksoft, Salesforce, SAP, SAS, and other cognitive data management solution providers.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7350