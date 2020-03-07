Cognitive Data Management Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- IBM, Salesforce, SAP, Informatica, SAS and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Cognitive Data Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cognitive Data Management Market



In regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the cognitive data management market. Various factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market across the region. These factors include the growing investments in cognitive technologies by various players, increasing adoption and government support toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), rising advancements in infrastructure, growing digital transformation, and increasing IT budgets.

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Salesforce

SAP

Informatica

SAS

Cognizant

Microsoft

Infosys

HPE

Oracle

Veritas

Wipro

Datum

Reltio

Talend

Saksoft

Snaplogic

Immuta

Attivio

Sparkcognition

Expert System

Strongbox Data Solutions

Cogntivescale

Pingar

Kingland Systems

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961576-global-cognitive-data-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Integration and Migration

Data Governance and Quality

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Legal Services

Telecom, IT, and Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Cognitive Data Management in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Cognitive Data Management in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Cognitive Data Management in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Cognitive Data Management in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Cognitive Data Management in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Cognitive Data Management (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global Cognitive Data Management Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961576-global-cognitive-data-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)