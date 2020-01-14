COGNITIVE COMPUTING TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Cognitive computing is executed through a computer-generated model mimicking the human process of thinking and cognitive ability in the form of simulation over a specialized platform. The process of transforming thoughts into simulation involves systems for self-learning, to extract unstructured data and churn out insightful analytics, to recognize patterns unable to be spotted by the human eye, and to process and identify language formation and structure behind it.

At present, the market is highly dominated by North America. The reason behind high market share of North America is the technological advancements and growing volume of unstructured data. Additionally, heavy investments in research & development from the leading vendors are also helping in the market to develop.

In 2018, the global Cognitive Computing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Expert System

SparkCognition

Cisco Systems

HPE

Palantir Technologies

Saffron Technology

ColdLight Solutions

CognitiveScale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Vicarious

CustomerMatrix

DataRobot

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661522-global-cognitive-computing-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.4.3 Machine Learning

1.4.4 Automated Reasoning

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Energy & Power

1.5.6 IT & Telecom

1.5.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size

2.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cognitive Computing Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Computing Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………