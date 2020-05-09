Cognitive Computer Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025 | Cisco CognitiveScale Expert System Google IBM Watson

Cognitive computing systems are self-learning systems that utilize machine learning models to understand the working of the brain. Cognitive computing technology will enable the creation of automated IT models which are capable of solving problems without human support.

The market growth is driven by some major factors such as rising application of cognitive computing in healthcare and increasing demand for the natural language processing (NLP) technology. Further, increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and presence of large number of market players is also significant factors which is predicted to drive the growth of the global cognitive computer market.

In 2018, the global Cognitive Computer market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Computer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Computer development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

CognitiveScale

Expert System

Google

IBM Watson

Microsoft

Numenta

Palantir

Intel

SparkCognition

Vicarious

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural language processing

Machine learning

Automated reasoning

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and defense

BFSI

Telecom and it

Consumer goods and retail

Energy and power

Travel and tourism

Media and entertainment

Education and research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Computer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Computer development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Computer are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

