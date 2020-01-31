Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cognitive Assessment Market Growth, Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Cognitive assessments are tests of the cognitive capabilities of humans and other animals. Tests administered to humans include various forms of IQ tests; those administered to animals include the mirror test and the T maze test.
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cambridge Cognition
Cognifit
Cogstate
ERT Clinical
Groupe SBT
Neurocog Trials
Ortelio
Thomas International
Prophase
Pearson Education
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Scientific Research
Clinical Research
Academic Assessment
Corporate Training and Recruitment
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Education
Enterprise
Sports
Government
Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
