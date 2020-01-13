Coffee Machine Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2025

Coffee machine are cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee machine contain different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.

The technical barriers of coffee machine are high, and the core technology of coffee machine concentrates in relative large companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, most of coffee machine are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.

Coffee machines are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee machine is expected to continue increasing during the forecast period. Coffee machine industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly up. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coffee Machine market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28500 million by 2024, from US$ 20600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coffee Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coffee Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Coffee Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Drip Coffee Machine

Steam Coffee Machine

Capsule Coffee Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Office

Household

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Keurig Green Mountain

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Jarden

Delonghi

Electrolux

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

La Cimbali

Fashion

Zojirushi

Bear

Schaerer

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Coffee Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Coffee Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coffee Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coffee Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

