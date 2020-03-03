Coffee Machine Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025

Coffee machine is cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee machine contains different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.

The technical barriers of coffee machine are high, and the core technology of coffee machine concentrates in relative large companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, more than 80% of coffee machine are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.

Coffee machines are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee machine is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Coffee machine industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.

This report focuses on Coffee Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coffee Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Keurig Green Mountain

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Jarden

Delonghi

Electrolux

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

La Cimbali

Fashion

Zojirushi

Bear

Schaerer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drip Coffee Machine

Steam Coffee Machine

Capsule Coffee Machine

Other Coffee Machine

Segment by Application

Commercial coffee machine

Office coffee machine

Household coffee machine

