Coconut Water Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.
The global sales of coconut water increased from 364 million liters in 2013 to 866 million liters in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.2%. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 19.9% between 2017 and 2024.
North America coconut water market is estimated to be valued at 1100 Million USD in 2017, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.38% over the forecast period to reach value of 4029 million USD by 2024. North America plays an important role in global coconut water market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of coconut water.
The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global coconut water market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 181 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 1055 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 11.7% in global coconut water market. In South America, Brazil is dominating the market, due to its huge population and massive economies of scale.
According to this study, over the next five years the Coconut Water market will register a 20.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7335.7 million by 2024, from US$ 3492.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coconut Water business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coconut Water market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Coconut Water value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
VITA COCO
Maverick Brands
Pepsico
Green Coco Europe
Taste Nirvana
Coca-Cola(Zico)
UFC Coconut Water
C2O Pure Coconut Water
Edward & Sons
Tradecons GmbH
Koh Coconut
CocoJal
Amy & Brian
Sococo
Grupo Serigy
PECU
CHI Coconut Water
Market Segment by Type, covers
Mixed Coconut Water
Pure Coconut Water
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
0-14 yrs
15-34 yrs
35-54 yrs
55 yrs up
