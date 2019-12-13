Coconut Water Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Coconut Water Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

The global sales of coconut water increased from 364 million liters in 2013 to 866 million liters in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.2%. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 19.9% between 2017 and 2024.

North America coconut water market is estimated to be valued at 1100 Million USD in 2017, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.38% over the forecast period to reach value of 4029 million USD by 2024. North America plays an important role in global coconut water market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of coconut water.

The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global coconut water market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 181 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 1055 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 11.7% in global coconut water market. In South America, Brazil is dominating the market, due to its huge population and massive economies of scale.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coconut Water market will register a 20.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7335.7 million by 2024, from US$ 3492.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coconut Water business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coconut Water market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Coconut Water value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VITA COCO

Maverick Brands

Pepsico

Green Coco Europe

Taste Nirvana

Coca-Cola(Zico)

UFC Coconut Water

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Edward & Sons

Tradecons GmbH

Koh Coconut

CocoJal

Amy & Brian

Sococo

Grupo Serigy

PECU

CHI Coconut Water

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mixed Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

