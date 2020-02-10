Coconut Fatty Acids Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Coconut Fatty Acids Market: Outlook: Coconut fatty acids are different types of fatty acids that are derived from coconut oil. Coconut fatty acids majorly contain lauric acid, and also other saturated fatty acids such as capric, stearic, palmitic, myristic and caprylic acids. They also contain small proportions of unsaturated fatty acids, and have a pale yellow color. Coconut fatty acids are obtained by the hydrolysis of coconut oil, which may be hydrogenated before the process of distillation. These coconut fatty acids easily mix with other types of fatty acids. Coconut fatty acids are used in the cosmetic industry in the formulation of creams, soaps, etc. Coconut fatty acids are used in various industries such as food and beverages, textiles, cosmetics and personal care, etc.

Versatile Applications of Coconut Fatty Acids are Anticipated to Drive Market Growth: The increase in the demand for cosmetics and personal care products is expected to serve as a driver for the growth of the coconut fatty acids market. Coconut fatty acids have an important property of emulsification, which helps promote dispersion of the ingredients that do not dissolve properly. Therefore, manufacturers in the cosmetic industry can incorporate coconut fatty acids in personal care products such as soaps, creams, lotions, etc., to blend the liquids that have a different viscosity, and to mix a variety of colors. The increasing demand for lotions, anti-aging creams, bath products, etc., is anticipated to fuel the demand for coconut fatty acids in the cosmetic industry.

The emulsification property also helps improve the texture, taste, consistency, and quality of food and beverage products. The major requirement of manufacturers in the food and beverage industry is to develop high-quality products, and to maintain consistency in the taste and texture of the end products. Thus, coconut fatty acids can be used to preserve the consistency of end products.

In recent years, awareness regarding health and the environment has increased among consumers. Consumers consider many factors such as cost, ingredient list, environmental aspects, health benefits, etc., before purchasing a product. Due to the increase in awareness about the side effects due to the use of chemical cosmetics, consumers are inclining towards the use of plant-based cosmetic products. Therefore, coconut fatty acids can be used in the formulation of cosmetic products, since they are plant-derived fatty acids.

Coconut Fatty Acids Market: Segmentation: The coconut fatty acids market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use: On the basis of product type, the coconut fatty acids market can be segmented as: Whole Coconut Fatty Acids, Hydrogenated Whole Coconut Fatty Acids, Unhydrogenated Whole Coconut Fatty Acids, White Coconut Fatty Acids, Low IV White Coconut Fatty Acids, Stripped Low IV White Coconut Fatty Acids. On the basis of end use, the coconut fatty acids market can be segmented as: Food and Beverage Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry, Textile Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others (Industrial Surfactants, Metal Works, Paints, Coatings, etc.).

Coconut Fatty Acids Market: Regional Analysis: The influence of Western culture, changing lifestyles, increase in disposable income, etc., are some of the major drivers for the increase in the demand for cosmetic products in the Asia Pacific region. This increase in the demand for cosmetic products in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the coconut fatty acids market. The raw material, i.e. coconut, required for coconut fatty acid production is majorly produced in the South Asian region, and thus, this creates an opportunity for companies to establish themselves in this region. Therefore, the increasing demand for cosmetic products and the abundant availability of raw material are anticipated to serve as drivers for the growth of the coconut fatty acids market.

Coconut Fatty Acids Market: Key Participants: Some of the main market participants in the coconut fatty acids market are: Cailà & Parés, Univar Inc., Godrej Industries Limited, Kao Corporation, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, , nc., Redox Pty Ltd, Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc., Henry Franc SAS.

