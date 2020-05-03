Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018-2028

Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Introduction
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) is a type of non-ionic and waxy surfactant that is known for providing emollient effect to the end-products. Additionally, the Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) is also popular for its emulsifying, thickening, and wetting properties. Besides these properties, consumers of Cocomonoethanolamide prefer it extensively for boosting and stabilization of foam in detergent and other formulations. Besides foam stabilization, Cocomonoethanolamide is also used in shampoos, liquid soaps and shaving creams for controlling viscosity. These wide range of properties offered by Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) has helped Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) serve various applications that include cosmetic, personal care, toiletries, and industrial cleaners among others. All these segments are poised to expand in terms of production owing to the development of their industries across the geographies. Hence, a healthy growth of the global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market is projected in the future.
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Dynamics
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Drivers
One of the factor that is expected to drive the growth of Cocomonoethanolamide market is the increase in demand for Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) from personal care industry that consumes a significant share of the global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market. Increasing disposable income along with the increasing awareness towards personal care has resulted in a drastic hike in the demand for personal care products that include foaming products such as shampoos and soaps. Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) is extensively used in their production as a surfactant and hence the consequent effect is observed as an increase in demand for Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) from the personal care industrialists.
Furthermore, the sales of Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market from the industrial cleaners segment by application has also increased to a significant amount. This is also one of the key factors that are driving the growth of global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market.
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Restraints
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) are mostly derived from the fatty acids of vegetable oil such as coconut oil or palm oil. Therefore any climate change and natural calamities such as drought might hamper the cultivation of crops that are primarily used as raw materials for the production of Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA). As a result, this factor becomes a potential restraining factor against the growth of global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market.
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Trends
The global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market is highly fragmented. The manufacturers of Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) are mostly located in high growth regions such as China and India which offer economical production and help them generate a significant amount of revenues from exporting to overseas countries regions such as North America.
Amongst the different application segments of global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market, personal care application is expected to hold prominent share of the market. Furthermore, the sub-segment shampoos is expected to be one of the dominant consuming application of global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market.
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Segmentation
The global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market can be segmented on the basis of applications and regions.
On the basis of applications, the global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market can be segmented as:
- Cosmetics
- Personal Care
- Shampoos
- Liquid Soaps
- Shaving Creams
- Others (Body Wash, Dishwashing Liquid, Skin Conditioner)
- Toiletry
- Industrial Cleaners
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market that are involved in the manufacturing, supply or distribution of Cocomonoethanolamide are:
- World Chem Industries
- Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
- Central Drug House
- Shreeji Pharma International
- Snow Chemicals Industries Pvt Ltd
- Khurana Oleo Chemicals
- Aarti Industries Limited
- HanCole
- Vance Group Ltd
- Quadra Chemicals
- Anshika Polysurf Limited
Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market Regional Outlook
The availability of raw material that is coconut oil for the production of Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) is high in Asia Pacific region. Therefore Asian regions that are East Asia and South Asia hold prominent shares of global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) production. In terms of consumption of, North America emerges out as a prominent region in the global Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) market. However, Middle East and Africa and Latin America region markets are expected to grow but by comparatively lower growth rate in coming years.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies and application.
The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Market potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
