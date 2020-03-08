Cocoa & Chocolate Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2024

Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Cocoa & Chocolate Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Cocoa & Chocolate sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars, Hershey, Blommer Chocolate Company, FUJI OIL, Puratos, Cémoi, Irca, Foley’s Candies LP, Olam, Kerry Group, Guittard, Ferrero, Ghirardelli, Alpezzi Chocolate, Valrhona, Republica Del Cacao, TCHO)

Instantaneous of Cocoa & Chocolate Market: Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

Cocoa & Chocolate Market Opportunities and Drivers, Cocoa & Chocolate Market Challenges, Cocoa & Chocolate Market Risks/Restraints, Key World Economic Indicators, Market Size Estimation, Analysis of Competitive Landscape.

Cocoa & Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Cocoa & Chocolate increases with the 5.7% average growth rate from 2012-2017. North America is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. North America occupied 34.21%% of the global consumption volume in total in 2016.

Global Dark Cocoa production is 2535 K MT in 2016, and the chocolate production is Dark 5628 K MT in 2016, occupying about 68.11% the total Cocoa & Chocolate production. Dark chocolate is the major type of Cocoa & Chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of Cocoa & Chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more Cocoa & Chocolate products. So, Cocoa & Chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste Cocoa & Chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent.

The major raw materials for Cocoa & Chocolate are cocoa beans, sugar and milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate. The production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate is also an important factor which could impact the price of Cocoa & Chocolate. The Cocoa & Chocolate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Cocoa & Chocolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 63600 million US$ in 2024, from 49400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cocoa & Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

