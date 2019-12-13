Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) is a Fats & Oils ingredient type, widely used in Chocolate and Confectionery. there are major 5 classifications of CBE in this report, Shea Butter, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil , Sal Fat, Kokum Butter and Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Palm and Palm Kernel Oil is 46.79% in 2018.

Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and CBE market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations.

CBE market is mainly located in Europe with a global sales share 40 % of in 2018, the second largest market of CBE is the Asia-Pacific, the sales is 95.0 K MT, the market share is 21.14% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1674.2 million by 2024, from US$ 1484.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AAK

Manorama Group

IOI Loders Croklaan

Fuji Oil

Olam International

Wilmar International

3F Industries Ltd

Cargill

Nisshin Oillio Group

Mewah Group

Felda Iffco

Intercontinental Specialty Fats (ISF)

Musim Mas

Market Segment by Type, covers

Shea Butter

Palm and Palm Kernel Oil

Sal Fat

Kokum Butter

Mango Butter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

