Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Samarium cobalt rare earth magnets have the highest resistance to demagnetisation and outstanding temperature stability.

Cobalt rare earth magnets market is expected to witness a stable growth over the forecast period owing to its wide applications in automobile, marine and medical.

Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets.

This report researches the worldwide Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Seiko

Dura Magnetics

AMF Magnets

Master Magnetics

Edmund Optics

Integrated Magnetics

Jobmaster Magnets

Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

Samarium Cobalt Disc Magnets

Samarium Cobalt Block Magnets

Samarium Cobalt Cylinders

Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile

Marine

Medical

Others

Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Samarium Cobalt Disc Magnets

1.4.3 Samarium Cobalt Block Magnets

1.4.4 Samarium Cobalt Cylinders

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 Marine

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Production

2.1.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Seiko

8.1.1 Seiko Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets

8.1.4 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Dura Magnetics

8.2.1 Dura Magnetics Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets

8.2.4 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 AMF Magnets

8.3.1 AMF Magnets Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets

8.3.4 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Master Magnetics

8.4.1 Master Magnetics Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets

8.4.4 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Edmund Optics

8.5.1 Edmund Optics Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets

8.5.4 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

