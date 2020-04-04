Coating Resins Market Expected to Grow at 37.9 Billion in Revenue by 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Global Coating Resins market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Coating Resins Market size is projected to grow from US$ 29.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 37.9 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The coating resins market is expected to witness growth owing to the growth of end-use industries, such as building & construction, packaging, general industrial automotive, marine, aerospace, and furniture; which is a key factor driving the growth of the coating resins market.

Most Popular Companies in the Coating Resins Market include are Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Allnex Netherlands B.V. (Germany), and DowDuPont (US).

The Polyurethane segment accounted for the largest share in coating resins market. Moreover, it is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of its usage in varied applications. Powdered polyurethanes are mostly used in appliance coatings; for instance, refrigerators, dryer drums, range cabinets, and so on. The high-performance characteristics of polyurethanes include its ability to cure at lower baking temperatures, and the improved total coating solids content. These factors combined offset the high cost of polyurethanes.

“The Coating resins market in powder coatings is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Powder coatings technology segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the global coating resin market. Powder coatings are used in various end-use industries, such as automotive, appliance finishing, outdoor furniture manufacturing, and building & construction. The major factors driving this growth are the growth of powder coatings due to increasing stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings.

“APAC Coating Resins Market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

APAC is Projected expected to be the fastest-growing market for coating resins. This growth is mainly attributed to factors, such as huge and increasing addressable population base, rapid and growing construction activity, and increase in the number of automobiles, and wooden furniture. Compared to the mature markets, the market in APAC is projected to grow at a high rate from 2018 to 2023.

Breakup of Primary Participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 36%, Tier 3 – 46%

By Designation: C level – 18%, Director level – 55%, Others – 27%

By Region: APAC – 50%, North America – 20%, Europe– 10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America – 10%

Report Highlights:

To understand the structure of the coating resins market by identifying its various subsegments

by identifying its various subsegments To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the four major regions (along with their respective key countries)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To define, segment, and project the global market size of coating resins

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions & investments, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements in the coating resins market

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across the key regions

Competitive Landscape of Coating Resins Market:

1 Overview

2 Key Market Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 New Product Launches

3.3 Investments & Expansions

3.4 Joint Ventures & Agreements

