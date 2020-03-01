Coated Steel Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation, Competitive Analysis, Value Chain and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The coated steel industry finds its application majorly in building & construction, appliances, automotive, and other industries, which includes AHU, generator canopy, signage, solar heaters, lighting fixtures, furniture, metal doors & frames, and decking profilers. The growth of building & construction application is driven by increasing urbanization in Asia-Pacific and RoW, which resulted into increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Low interest rates on housing loans are also responsible for increase in the demand for new houses, eventually driving the market.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market of coated steel and is estimated to witness the highest CAGR. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead the Asia-Pacific coated steel market, with China accounting for the largest share in the regional demand for coated steel. Currently, the market size, in terms of volume, for coated steel is comparatively low in Mexico. However, Mexico is expected to grow at the highest rate in the North America region.

The global Coated Steel market is valued at 24300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 36200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coated Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coated Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Arcelormittal S.A.

SSAB AB

Salzgitter AG

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

Voestalpine AG

OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

United States Steel

Essar Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Limited

Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Siliconized Polyester

Plastisol

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Coated Steel Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Coated Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Coated Steel Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Coated Steel Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Coated Steel Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coated Steel Business

Chapter Eight: Coated Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Coated Steel Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

