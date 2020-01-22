Coated Fabrics Market Analysis 2019, Chemical Materials, Forecasts Till 2025

Global coated fabric market is expected to reach $ 29.52 billion by 2025 due to increased demand for final products. Coated fabrics are an excellent choice for applications requiring durability and durability through new, more efficient fabric treatment.

The increasing demand for textile coatings has led to rapid developments in textile coatings market over the years. The constant development of the coating techniques has led to the latest achievements, which have led to the formation of nanoporous polymer layers on textile substrates that make the textile fabrics water-resistant. Fabrics coated with millions of silicone filaments of nanometer length never allow them to be wet. The progress in photovoltaic textile coatings has become a new era in flexible textiles for electronic and energy harvesting. The use of these products is growing as they are entering the consumer market rapidly.

Global market has seen significant progress in the chemical analysis of coatings in recent years. Much of the technical inspiration behind the development of fabrics stems from the characteristics of modern gadgets, some of which include water and stain repellent, anti-growth characteristics, wind resistant characteristics, and anti-dust characteristics. These factors have positively contributed to the growth of textile coatings market.

Coated fabrics are composite materials made by the use of bonding agents on either or both sides of the fabric substrate and are precisely coated with different compounds depending on the end application. The final product is solid and flexible after coating and cure. It is washable, durable and much stronger than uncoated fabrics. Polyethylene, polyvinylchloride, polyurethane, polypropylene, and acrylic among others are the different polymers used on coated fabrics. Rubber coated fabrics include silicone rubber coated fabrics and polychloroprene among others.

Nanotechnology is an interdisciplinary technology and one of the latest coated fabrics market trends that are increasingly seen as a new industrial revolution. Nanotechnology (NT) covers materials of length from 1 to 100 nm. Nanotechnology attracts increasing attention around the world because it is widely perceived to offer enormous potential for a wide range of end uses. The most common use is to make a material superhydrophobic or totally repellent for water and oil. This also provides a secondary benefit to prevent the accumulation of water, a source of food for bacteria and fungi, and to prevent growth in the protected area. Nanocoatings also constitute a protective barrier to delicate surfaces that prevent scratches and other environmental hazards. The technological advances in nanotechnology resulting from extensive R&D activities are expected to revolutionize the global coated fabrics market.

Polymer was the fastest growing segment among the key coated fabrics product types, for which the demand was 3,467.2 million square meters in 2017. The demand for polymer coatings is high because it contributes to the abrasion resistance and prevents the penetration of dust, gas or liquid. They are also antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-static in nature and offer advantages such as high visibility, weldability, increased elasticity & flame resistance, UV radiation, chemistry, oil, water, stain, abrasion, among others. The global polymer coated fabrics market is projected to witness high growth owing to its increasing usage in various applications such as airbags, seat belts, interior, exteriors, truck tarpaulin & covers, boat seating, boat topping, kayaks, and rafts. However, polymers are non-recyclable, and therefore, when residues of polymer coating are burned or disposed of, toxic emissions can cause serious harm to the environment and to humans.

The global coated fabrics market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Companies including OMNOVA Solutions Inc., ContiTech AG, Mauritzon, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Canadian General Tower, Sioen Industries NV, Graniteville, SRF Limited, Spradling International, Inc., Low & Bonar, and Highland Industries are some of the key players operating in the market among others. Companies are investing in research & development activities and introducing new products to keep up with the changing consumer needs. For instance, SRF Limited has R&D facilities and an indigenous team of scientists and technologists that enables the company to remain committed to working towards improving the quality of people through better products and services.

