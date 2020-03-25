Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Coated Fabrics Market 2019 Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Technology and Forecasts to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Coated fabrics feature ruggedness that make them suitable for rough environments. Coated fabrics are thus suitable for end users such as heavy industry and transportation.
Furthermore, special coated fabrics, such as the polymer coated one, display resistance against dirt, oil, water, and UV. Such features of coated fabrics that help enhance efficiency of manpower in work spaces is a plus for the coated fabrics market. The coated fabrics market is likely to expand at a CAGR close to 4% between 2018 and 2023.
This report focuses on Coated Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coated Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
OMNOVA Solutions
Takata(Highland Industries)
Canadian General-Tower(CGT)
Saint-Gobain
Trelleborg
Spradling International
Uniroyal
Continental(ContiTech)
Cotting
Natroyal Group
Morbern
Haartz
Wuxi Double Elephant
Longteng Biotechnology
SRF Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Coated Nylon
Coated Polyester
Other
Segment by Application
Seating
Door Panels and Consoles
Instrument Panels
Air Bags
Other
