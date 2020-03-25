Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Coated Fabrics Market 2019 Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Technology and Forecasts to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Coated Fabrics Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

Coated fabrics feature ruggedness that make them suitable for rough environments. Coated fabrics are thus suitable for end users such as heavy industry and transportation.

Furthermore, special coated fabrics, such as the polymer coated one, display resistance against dirt, oil, water, and UV. Such features of coated fabrics that help enhance efficiency of manpower in work spaces is a plus for the coated fabrics market. The coated fabrics market is likely to expand at a CAGR close to 4% between 2018 and 2023.

This report focuses on Coated Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coated Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

OMNOVA Solutions

Takata(Highland Industries)

Canadian General-Tower(CGT)

Saint-Gobain

Trelleborg

Spradling International

Uniroyal

Continental(ContiTech)

Cotting

Natroyal Group

Morbern

Haartz

Wuxi Double Elephant

Longteng Biotechnology

SRF Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coated Nylon

Coated Polyester

Other



Segment by Application

Seating

Door Panels and Consoles

Instrument Panels

Air Bags

Other

