Coal Tar Pitch Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products.

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coal Tar Pitch market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coal Tar Pitch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Coal Tar Pitch value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

RuTGERS

Shandong Gude Chemical

JFE

Coopers Creek

Tangent Rail

Koppers Industries

Wugang Coking

Shanghai Baosteel

Jining Carbon

Shanxi Coking

Zhongyi

Lone Star Specialties

Xinnuolixing

Shandong Weijiao

Risun

Baoshun

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum Industry

Graphite Electrodes

Roofing

Other

