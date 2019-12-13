Coal Tar Pitch Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products.
The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013.
According to this study, over the next five years the Coal Tar Pitch market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coal Tar Pitch business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coal Tar Pitch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Coal Tar Pitch value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
RuTGERS
Shandong Gude Chemical
JFE
Coopers Creek
Tangent Rail
Koppers Industries
Wugang Coking
Shanghai Baosteel
Jining Carbon
Shanxi Coking
Zhongyi
Lone Star Specialties
Xinnuolixing
Shandong Weijiao
Risun
Baoshun
Market Segment by Type, covers
Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aluminum Industry
Graphite Electrodes
Roofing
Other
