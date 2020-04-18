Coal Tar Pitch Market Exploring Future Growth and Trends by 2018-2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Coal Tar Pitch Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Coal Tar Pitch market report [10 Year Forecast 2018-2028] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Coal Tar Pitch market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Coal Tar Pitch industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Coal Tar Pitch Market: Report Description

This study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global Coal Tar Pitch market between 2018 and 2028. The Coal Tar Pitch study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028. The coal tar pitch study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain and pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Coal Tar Pitch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing demand for aluminium across various end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, amongst others, has led to increase in the production of primary aluminium, which in turn, requires coal tar pitch for the smelting process.

The report on Coal Tar Pitch carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as form, grade and application. The report also highlights an overview of the Coal Tar Pitch market by region wherein the consumption of coal tar pitch has been tracked for various prominent countries across each region. The data obtained has been scrutinized across each of the countries. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the Coal Tar Pitch market.

The next section of the coal tar pitch report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter in the coal tar pitch market report. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Coal Tar Pitch market at a qualitative level, based on analysis facts and insights.

In the final section of the Coal Tar Pitch report, a competitive landscape of the Coal Tar Pitch market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Coal Tar Pitch market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in this report includes coal tar pitch manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Coal Tar Pitch market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Coal Tar Pitch market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this coal tar pitch report include Koppers Inc., Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation, Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Rain Industries Limited, JFE Holdings, Inc., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Coking Company, Neptune Hydrocarbons, Bathco Ltd., China Steel Chemical Corporation, Hengshui Zehao Chemicals Co., Ltd, Shandong Gude Chemical Co., Ltd, Crowley Chemical Company, Inc. and Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., amongst others.

