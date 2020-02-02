Coal Mining Market in Kazakhstan to 2022

GlobalData’s “Coal Mining in Kazakhstan to 2022”, provides a comprehensive coverage on Kazakhstan’s coal industry. It provides coal reserves, historical and forecast data on coal production by grade, consumption by type, and exports to 2022. The exports section also provides information on exports volume by destination countries. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country’s coal industry. It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, profiles of major coal producers, and information on the major operating mines. In addition, the report also covers Kazakhstan’s mining fiscal regime.

Key Players:

· JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau

· KAZ Minerals Plc

· Samruk-Energy

Scope:

– The report contains an overview of Kazakhstan’s coal mining industry inlcuding key demand driving factors affecting the country’s coal industry.

— It also provides detailed information on reserves, production, major operating mines, competitive landscape, consumption, and exports.

— Further, it also provides country’s fiscal regime, which covers governing bodies, laws, licenses, and key fiscal terms which includes upfront payments and taxes on subsurface usage.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Coal Mining in Kazakhstan: Reserves, Production, Consumption, and Trade 5

2.1 Reserves and Proximate Analysis 5

2.1.1 Proven Coal Reserves by Country 5

2.1.2 Proximate Analysis by Basin and Country 7

2.2 Historical and Forecast Production 8

2.3 Active Mines 11

2.4 Consumption and Exports 12

2.4.1 Coal Consumption 12

2.4.2 Coal Exports 15

2.5 Demand Drivers 18

2.5.1 Domestic Power Generation Sector 18

3 Coal Mining in Kazakhstan: Major Coal Producers 20

3.1 Mines and Projects Count by Company 20

3.2 Annual Revenues by Major Coal Producers 21

3.3 JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau 22

3.4 KAZ Minerals Plc 22

3.5 Samruk-Energy 23

4 Kazakhstan Mining Industry: Fiscal Regime 24

4.1 Governing Bodies 24

4.1.1 Ministry of Investment and Development (MID) 24

4.1.2 Association of Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises 25

4.2 Laws, Rights, and Obligations 25

4.2.1 Law of Subsoil and Subsoil Use 25

4.2.2 Mining Licenses 25

4.2.3 Mining Ownership 26

4.2.4 Rights 26

4.2.5 Obligations 26

4.3 Taxes and Payments 27

4.3.1 Mineral Extraction Tax 27

4.3.2 Excess Profit Tax 28

4.3.3 Uniform Land Tax 28

4.3.4 Vehicle Tax 28

4.3.5 Depreciation Tax 29

4.3.6 Loss Carry Forward 29

4.3.7 Value-Added Tax (VAT) 29

5 Appendix 30

