Coal-fired Power Generation Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Coal-fired power generation is the technique of generating electricity through combustion of coal. This is one of the oldest techniques of generating electricity. The large untapped coal reserve is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the Global Coal-fired Power Generation market. Increasing demand for electricity from various end-users has pushed the production of coal for the generation of generate electricity to meet the demand-supply gap. The past decade has seen an unprecedented rise in demand for coal-fired power generation and this is expected to increase further over the next few years.
According to the report, the market for coal fired power generation in Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The construction of new plants for coal fired power generation across the region will pave the way for further expansion of the market.
In 2018, the global Coal-fired Power Generation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Coal-fired Power Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Coal-fired Power Generation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
China Datang
China Huaneng
Korea Electric Power
Shenhua
American Electric Power
Dominion Energy Solutions
Duke Energy
E.ON
Eskom Holdings SOC
Georgia Power
Jindal India Thermal Power
NTPC
RWE
Shikoku Electric Power
STEAG
Tenaga Nasional
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pulverized Coal System
Cyclone Furnaces
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Sector
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
