Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market – Advancement in Technology by Leading Key Players like ExxonMobil(XTOEnergy), BP, ConocoPhillips, Santos

CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

Scope of the Report:

CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore unconventional gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.

CBM has various advantages, such as new and less pollution energy with high calorific value, substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and so on. Many governments encouraged enterprises to produce the product. For example, in China, Notice re Period of 13th Five-Year-Plan: Subsidies Granted to Development of Coalbed Methane#),issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on 14 February 2016, the subsidy from central government for coalbed methane (CBM) production under the 13th Five-Year Plan will be increased 50% from RMB0.2 per cubic meter to RMB0.3 per cubic meter so as to boost the development of CBM industry.

The worldwide market for Coal Bed Methane (CBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 20400 million US$ in 2024, from 14300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ExxonMobil(XTOEnergy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

AustraliaPacificLNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

CarbonCreekEnergy

CONSOLEnergy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell(QGC)

ConstellationEnergyPartners

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CBM Wells

Coal Mines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Vehicle Fuel

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Coal Bed Methane (CBM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coal Bed Methane (CBM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coal Bed Methane (CBM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

