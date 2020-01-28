Coagulation Testing Market – New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2024

The increasing prevalence of various blood clotting disorders, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), hemophilia and thrombophilia, and growing aging population around the world are the predominant growth drivers for the coagulation testing market. Additionally, the technological advancements in coagulation testing devices and initiatives taken by various government associations to raise awareness about various blood disorders and its management are also driving the growth of the market. The increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions is one of the major trends observed in the market. In terms of testing service providers, hospitals hold the largest share in the global coagulation testing market.

Browse report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/coagulation-testing-market/report-sample

Coagulation testing procedures are used to measure the ability of blood to develop clot in blood vessel. Testing helps doctors to assess the risk of excessive bleeding and developing clots, also known as thrombosis, in blood vessels. Various types of coagulation tests exists, and the major types include complete blood count (CBC), fibrinogen level, Factor V assay, prothrombin time (PT or PT-INR), platelet count, thrombin time, and bleeding time.

North America and Europe are the major markets of coagulation testing, due to rapid launch of anticoagulants, increasing incidences of blood clotting disorders, and growing demand for coagulation testing devices. The U.S., followed by Canada is the largest market for coagulation testing in North America. Whereas, Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are some of the major countries holding significant shares in the European market.

Browse report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/coagulation-testing-market

Some of the major players operating in the global coagulation testing market include Alere Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott, Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio/Data Corporation, and Chrono-Log Corporation.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook