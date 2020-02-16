Coagulation Analyzers Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Coagulation analyzers provide the measurement of blood platelet level in the quick and precise manner. Incidences of blood clotting disorders have increased significantly in recent past years. Modern lifestyle, daily habits make a huge impact on a human body. Factors such as deficiency of vitamin K, hereditary factors, obesity, and smoking causes blood clotting. Increase in the cases of heart diseases, blood clotting and blood disorder resulted in rising demand for coagulation analyzers. Advancement in the healthcare domain boosted the market growth due to the effective detection of blood clots with precision. Coagulation test of coagulation analyzers could provide diagnostic indications for potential heart attack-causing blood clots. An increasing prevalence of hemophilia has further supported the market growth for coagulation analyzers. Another factor which helps to increase the demand for coagulation analyzers is that the coagulation analyzer can handle a large number of patients, permitting the storage up to 600 patients test per well.

Increase in healthcare expenditure is one of the prominent factors behind the growing demand for coagulation analyzers. Manufacturers are leveraging e-commerce websites for selling their products to global locations and this factor is creating new opportunities for the manufacturers to expand their sales footprint in global coagulation analyzer market.

Compact and User-friendly Coagulation Analyzers Gaining Traction

Various countries have been increasing the investments in the healthcare sector. Due to increase in the number of new hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and research institutes in recent years has provided significant rise to the demand for Coagulation analyzers. Increasing cases of heart attack and blood disorder are also fueling the demand for coagulation analyzers. Easy operating and functionality of coagulation analyzers made it convenient for patients to be used at homes, in order to check their coagulation status.

As the new coagulation analyzers are compact and user friendly, the demand for coagulation analyzers have increased in ambulatory surgical centers. Increasing awareness regarding healthcare in many regions is boosting the demand for coagulation analyzers market. Increasing advancements and automation in the laboratories is also driving the market of coagulation analyzers.

On the other hand, lack of skilled operators for the detection of a blood clot may result in the errors in the diagnosis. Some regulatory policies of medical devices create an obstacle for the entry of small players in untapped regions. Another restraint in the market is that results offered by coagulation analyzers change with respect to changes in devices. High cost of fully automated coagulation analyzers and slow adaptation rate can be the restraints for the coagulation analyzer market growth.

Coagulation Analyzers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, coagulation analyzers market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Academic Laboratories

On the basis of modularity type, coagulation analyzers market is segmented into

Portable

Benchtop

On the basis of device type, coagulation analyzers market is segmented into:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Coagulation Analyzers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Key players in the Coagulation Analyzers market are focusing on strategic acquisitions and product portfolio to sustain competitive in the market. Some of the key players in coagulation analyzers market are Roche diagnostics, Instrumentation laboratory, Nihon kohden Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens healthineers, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Abbott.

Coagulation Analyzers Market: Regional Overview

As the cases of clotting disorder in North America are considerably high in proportion, demand for coagulation analyzers is significant in this region. There is a high demand for coagulation analyzers in Europe owing to high awareness and high investments in healthcare industry. In recent years the cases of hypertension, heart problems and blood pressure problems have risen in significant manner which is one of the vital factors boosting the growth of coagulation analyzer market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ). Adequate numbers of hospitals, clinics and medical services in MEA region boots the Coagulation Analyzer market growth.